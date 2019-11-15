All funds must be given to new Trust, says head priest of makeshift temple

lucknow

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:47 IST

Head priest of makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Satyendra Das on Friday demanded that all funds collected till date for construction of Ram temple must be given to the new Trust that will be constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

“All money collected till date for construction of the Ram Mandir must be given to the new Trust that is to be constituted for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Satyendra Das.

Raju Das, one of the four priests of Hanuman Garhi temple, has also raised a similar demand.

“During the Ram temple movement, a lot of money was collected for construction of Ram Mandir. All this money must be handed over to the new Trust which is to be constituted for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Raju Das.

Senior VHP leader Dinesh Chandra has already pointed out that all properties of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will be handed over to the new Trust which the Centre would constitute for constructing the Ram temple.