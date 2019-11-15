e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

All funds must be given to new Trust, says head priest of makeshift temple

lucknow Updated: Nov 15, 2019 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Head priest of makeshift Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Satyendra Das on Friday demanded that all funds collected till date for construction of Ram temple must be given to the new Trust that will be constituted in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

“All money collected till date for construction of the Ram Mandir must be given to the new Trust that is to be constituted for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Satyendra Das.

Raju Das, one of the four priests of Hanuman Garhi temple, has also raised a similar demand.

“During the Ram temple movement, a lot of money was collected for construction of Ram Mandir. All this money must be handed over to the new Trust which is to be constituted for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Raju Das.

Senior VHP leader Dinesh Chandra has already pointed out that all properties of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas will be handed over to the new Trust which the Centre would constitute for constructing the Ram temple.

top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News