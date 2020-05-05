e-paper
Allahabad high court reserves verdict on Ghazipur MP's PIL on 'azaan'

Allahabad high court reserves verdict on Ghazipur MP’s PIL on ‘azaan’

In the PIL petition filed on April 28, the MP had alleged that all of a sudden from April 24 onwards it was found that azaan from mosques was prohibited by local administration of Ghazipur and police and that if anyone dared to make azaan, they would be booked under National Security Act.

lucknow Updated: May 05, 2020 23:55 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BSP MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari seeking lifting of ban on ‘azaan’ (call to prayer) from mosques in Ghazipur.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner and the state counsel, a division bench comprising justice Shashi Kant Gupta and justice Ajit Kumar ordered to reserve the judgment.

Earlier, appearing the petitioner’s counsel Syed Safdar Ali Kazmi argued that there was no specific order in the central or state government guidelines to prohibit azaan from mosques. Therefore, the arbitrary decision taken by the district administration of Ghazipur was illegal.

The state government through additional advocate general Manish Goyal submitted its stand before the court stating that religious activity of any religious group through loudspeaker had been restricted across UP in view of the guidelines of lockdown imposed to check spread of Covid-19.

The govt also said since Ghazipur district had been declared a corona hotspot, as per the guidelines issued by union ministry of home affairs on March 24, 2020 certain restrictions were imposed there.

The state government in its affidavit also submitted a list of instances filed disclosing how people assembled in mosques in Ghazipur following a call through ‘azaan’ and the administration had a tough time in controlling the situation.

In the PIL petition filed on April 28, the MP had alleged that all of a sudden from April 24 onwards it was found that azaan from mosques was prohibited by local administration of Ghazipur and police and that if anyone dared to make azaan, they would be booked under National Security Act.

