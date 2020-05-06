Allahabad University to hold UG exams from July 1, PG exams from July 16

lucknow

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:48 IST

In view of University Grants Commission (UGC)’s suggestive guidelines, Allahabad University (AU) has decided to conduct year ending exam of undergraduate courses from July 1 and that of postgraduate courses from July 16.

Besides, the central varsity has also decided that admission process for the next academic session (2020-21) would restart from May 10, informed varsity officials.

It has also been decided that viva voce examination of those PhD candidates who have submitted their thesis would be conducted through online mode, they added

In a meeting of the examination committee that was held on the campus on Monday evening, it was decided that the exams for UG courses that were interrupted because of the nationwide lockdown from March 24, will now be held from July 1. The examination committee has also decided that the exam would be held every day in three shifts and that too on all the seven days of the week including Sundays. Earlier, AU used to conduct exams in two shifts, morning and post-noon only.

Likewise, for postgraduate courses (semester system), the exams would be conducted from July 16 and the same would be held in two shifts. Earlier, the PG exams were held in just one shift per day and that too on just five days a week.

Following the suggestive guidelines issued by UGC on the concept of social distancing, varsity authorities have decided that there would be sufficient distance between two examinees. For following the same, more exam centres would be made. All examinees have also to wear masks compulsorily.

It has been decided that all teachers and non-teaching staff would be given duties for exams and no one, barring some emergency cases, would be excused.

AU authorities would also be sanitising all exam centres, as suggested by UGC. It has been decided that the question paper format would remain the same as half of the exams had already been conducted before the lockdown started.

In another decision, it has been decided that viva voce exam of PhD and MPhil could be held in online mode. However, it has not been made mandatory. In another development, the admission committee at AU also held its meeting. The committee decided to restart the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by AU and its constituent colleges.

“It has been decided that for various UG and PG courses, aspirants can start submitting their applications through online mode from May 10”, said AU PRO Shailendra Mishra.

The last date of filling up of the applications has not been decided by the admission committee. The entrance exam will be held in August and the results would be announced in the same month.

The admission process for UG and PG courses for academic session 2020- 21 had started on March 25 through online mode. However, it was stopped after first two days.