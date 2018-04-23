Ambedkar’s views being distorted to divide Hindus: RSS leader

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday said views of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were bring distorted to divide the Hindu community in the name of caste.

Ramashish, the RSS organisational secretary and coordinator of Uttar and Bihar, was addressing thousands of swayamsevaks at a Sangh event at Jai Jagat Park, LDA Colony, Kanpur Road.

“A dangerous game plan of dividing the Hindu community is under way nowadays. Views of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being distorted and presented in such a manner so as to spread hatred among various sections of the Hindu community,” he warned.

The RSS leader exhorted thousands of swayamsevaks at the event to fight the prevalent caste system.

“Babasaheb was not against Hinduism. But he was against the caste system. He converted to Buddhism, and not Islam or Christianity, because Buddhism is also a part of the Hindu religion,” said Ramashish.

“India is the land of Lord Buddha. All Buddhists, be they from Japan, China or Sri Lanka, come to India to visit various places associated with Lord Buddha,” said Ramashish.

“We all must read Babasaheb’s auto-biography to learn his views about Hinduism,” advised Ramashish.

“There was no caste system in India (earlier). It was the British rulers who drafted the word scheduled caste and divided the Hindu community,” said Ramashish.

He asserted the progress of the country was directly connected with Hindus of the nation.

Attacking the Communist parties for questioning on the role of the RSS in the country’s freedom struggle, Ramashish apprised the gathering about the role of RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the country’s independence struggle.

JS Lali of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat represented the Sikh community at the meet.

Prof Nirmal Gupta, head of the department of Cadiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, SGPGI, Lucknow, was the chief guest at the event. He exhorted youths to follow healthy regimen to stay fit.

TWO-YEAR-OLD SWAYAMSEVAK!

Lucknow: Shivansh, a two-year-old swayamsevak, also attended the event with his father Devashish.

Dressed in RSS attire, brown trousers and white shirt, Shivansh caught the attention of all those present at the event.