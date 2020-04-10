Amid Covid-19 threat, self help groups making PPE kits in Kheri

lucknow

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 23:31 IST

In the wake of growing demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) kits in the district to fight Covid-19 pandemic, Kheri district authorities have roped in self-help groups (SHGs) to fulfil the demand.

“Self help groups (SHG) formed under national rural livelihood mission (NRLM) have been engaged in preparing PPE kits,” Kheri district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

CDO Arvind Singh said self help groups engaged in Lakhimpur, Pallia, Isanagar, Nighasan and Gola blocks had the capacity to produce 1500 PPE kits a day subject to availability of raw material.

“What has boosted our confidence is that the health directorate has approved the Kheri-made PPE kits,” Singh told media persons in his video message.

“In the next few days, Kheri would be able to fulfil the needs of PPE kits not only of Kheri but of other districts as well,” the DM said.

After the outbreak of Sars-Cov-2 in the district, an urgent need for PPE kits was felt by administrative, police and the health officials who were on the forefront in the fight against the disease.

So, chief development officer (CDO) Arvind Singh in consultation with health department officials engaged SHG workers to prepare a prototype model of a PPE kit.

On April 4, chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal sent a sample of Kheri-made PPE kit to the director general of UP health directorate for its technical and quality evaluation and issue a no objection certificate. In a letter dated April 8, the director, communicative diseases said a technical team found the quality and design of the PPE kit satisfactory and fit to be used.

“Principal secretary, health has not only cleared the quality and design of Kheri-made PPE kits at very reasonable price but also assured to procure all PPE kits prepared by our SHG groups,” said the CDO.

“Initially, a demand for 1000 PPE kits has been placed,” Singh added.

“UP medical services corporation has also approached Kheri administration expressing its intention for PPE kits procurement.”

“However, the very idea behind the PPE kits was to equip our health and the police officials which prompted us to find ways to prepare the kits at local level as we did not expect the kits from the government in a large numbers given the huge demand everywhere.”

“But we wanted certification of quality, design and price from the government before taking up their production,” he said adding “we are glad that apart from approval, the health department has assured to procure them.”

Regarding production of the PPE kits, the CDO said, “Polypoplin fabric used in making PPE kits is of a very high quality.”

“This material is available at select markets in Lucknow, Noida, Mumbai and Chandigarh,” he said and added “but the lockdown has put some hurdles in collecting raw material.”

“Our commitment to serve the humanity is such that we would overcome this hurdle.” He said some PPE kits had already been provided to Kheri police and health staff.

So far, four Covid-19 patients have been detected in the district. The first such patient, who was undergoing treatment at KGMU in Lucknow, was discharged on Friday. The other three are under treatment at the institutional quarantine centre at Behjam—15 km from the city. -----Deokant Pandey