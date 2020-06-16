e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Anamika Shukla case: 3 more arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Anamika Shukla case: 3 more arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

The police alleged that the three were arrested for aiding the appointment of several teachers by using fake documents in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya through the documents of one application in Prayagraj and other districts of Uttar Pradesh.

lucknow Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Earlier, two suspects in the case were arrested on June 6 and June 14.
Earlier, two suspects in the case were arrested on June 6 and June 14.(HT photo)
         

Three more persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with the Anamika Shukla case that pertains with the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

The police have identified the arrested persons as Pushpendra Singh, Anand and Ramnath. The police alleged that the three were arrested for aiding the appointment of several teachers by using fake documents in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya through the documents of one application in Prayagraj, Amethi, Raibareilli, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Aligarh, Kasganj and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Shukla on June 10 appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were “misused” to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

