Another FIR against Azam Khan: SP leader accused of occupying enemy property illegally

lucknow

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:08 IST

Another FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) member of Parliament Azam Khan and three others for allegedly occupying an enemy property illegally, police said.

This is the second FIR against the SP leader within a period of six days.

The FIR was registered on Thursday evening on the complaint of Krishna Gopal Mishra, who is at present posted as nayab tehsildar in Sadar tehsil of Rampur district. The complainant has named Sayed Mohammed Tariq, an officer with Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur, Masood Khan, mutwalli waqf Imamuddin, registrar of Mohammed Ali Jauhar University (MAJU) and Azam Khan, chancellor of MAJU, in the FIR.

Ajay Pal Singh, superintendent of police of Rampur, said the complainant blamed Khan and others for holding illegal possession of an enemy property in Sigankhera area.

He said the case was registered under sections 420, 447, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan couldn’t be contacted for his comment on the FIR.

Police sources said Khan, fearing arrest, had not visited (almost a month) Rampur ever since police began its investigation in the land grabbing and other cases against him.

Prior to this, an FIR was registered on August 3 against Khan and three others for allegedly issuing threats to one Abdul Ali for not giving land to the MAJU during its construction. In his complaint, Ali also alleged that police officials Ali Hasan and Kushal Veer threatened to kill him. In addition, he also alleged that he was kept in jail for 15 hours while his land was encroached by the university.

Sources in Rampur police said at least 26 FIRs had been registered against Khan in connection with land grabbing cases. Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had also booked him in a money laundering case.

A few days back, Rampur police had recovered around 2000 ‘stolen’ books during raids on the library and administrative block of MAJU. The raids were carried out after the principal of Government Oriental College in Rampur Zubair Khan lodged an FIR of theft at Ganj police station. In the FIR, the principal had alleged that over 9000 books were stolen from the school. Zubair said the books were taken to the Jauhar University library. The university has denied the allegations.

Rampur district administration had recently also ordered the shifting of the main gate of the university and cancelled lease of 7.13 hectare of land of the university.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:09 IST