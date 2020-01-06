Anti-CAA protester Bijnor youth shot in left eye from close range, says post-mortem report

lucknow

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 22:56 IST

Even as the police are investigating the role of Anas, one of the two young men killed during December 20 anti-CAA protests in Bijnor, his post-mortem report, accessed by HT, suggested he was shot in his left eye from a ‘close range’.

Police have already named Suleiman, the other youth killed in the protest in Bijnor, as an accused in the violence that day.

Police have also claimed Suleiman, 20, shot the cops during the protest and in self-defence, the police opened fire and hit him.

However, the police have been denying that Anas, 25, was killed by their bullet.

Superintendent of police, Bijnor, Sanjeev Tyagi said, “Suleiman is already an accused in the December 20 violence but as far as Anas is concerned, investigation is on.”

Additional SP Vishwajeet Shrivastava said, “Anas also died during the violence but from a gunshot fired by protesters. His role is being probed, whether he was a part of the violent mob.”

The post-mortem report of Anas, accessed by HT, revealed that he received the gunshot injury on his left eye and the entry wound was ‘dark’. It shows the gunshot fired at Anas was from a close range, said a doctor, requesting anonymity.

“An entry wound is on the left eyeball and it is black. It is black only when a gunshot is fired from close range,” said a senior doctor of the Bijnor district hospital.

This report has supported the family’s claim that he was shot by the police after they picked up him from the market.

“A few others and I saw a cop firing the gunshot at Anas,” said Arshad Husain, Anas’s father, who also filed a complaint against sub-inspector Ashish Tomar and constables, including Mohit Kumar, who was reportedly injured during the protest.

He said, “A separate FIR should be filed against cops. Both the cases can’t go together.”

SP Sanjeev Tyagi reiterated that an FIR had been filed and all the applications had been clubbed.

When asked about the post-mortem report, senior police officers said, “Protesters may have been fired from close range. We are investigating all the cases as well charges levelled by the family.”

Suleiman’s family has also filed an application, charging the police with killing him.

“Earlier, the police were not admitting that Suleiman died from their bullet. When they admitted, they have now come up with this self-defence theory,” said one of Suleiman’s relatives.