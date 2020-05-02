Area of containment zones may be reduced for industrial activity in UP

lucknow

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:12 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to redefine the area of containment zones, from the existing 3 km to a lesser area, to enable industries in such zones also to start operation whenever permissible, said Navneet Sehgal, principal secretary, MSME, on Friday.

“This move will help industries in containment zones in Noida, Greater Noida and rest of the state to start functioning,” said Sehgal while speaking to industrialists during a webinar organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

At present, in any area designated as hotspot due to a large number of Covid-19 cases, no activity is allowed in a radius of 3 km, which is also defined as containment zone.

Informing about the portal ‘msmesathi’, Sehgal said: “It will be launched in the next two days. Here industrialists can report all issues which will be addressed.”

Also present at the event, MSME minister Siddharth Nath Singh assured the industrialist all help from the state government.

“New guidelines are likely come from the centre for industries to help restart production,” said Singh.

He also stressed on retaining the existing workforce or else it would be difficult for industries to find replacements.

Industrialist DK Agarwal suggested actual charges for electricity and water consumption in industries instead of fixed charges for the next six months.

Industrialist Lalit Khaitan suggested resumption of production in liquor units as they contribute most to the state exchequer.

Businessman Mahesh Gupta stressed on reopening of service sector to enable sale of manufactured goods.

“Sale of goods is equally important. If we manufacture goods and there is no sale then there is no point in starting industrial activity,” said Gupta.

Businessman Gaurav Prakash took up the issue of converting lease land into free hold plots in industrial areas across the state.

ED Park, a representative from South Korea, suggested that the state government must set up a dedicated UP Chapter (or help desk) in Noida to help South Korean companies, who want to relocate from China, set up units in the region.