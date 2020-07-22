Army man’s father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP’s Amethi

lucknow

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:38 IST

An army man’s father was hacked to death and his pregnant wife physically assaulted in Sangrampur area here over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Rajendra Mishra (55) was killed with a sharp edged weapon and his pregnant daughter-in-law beaten by Ashok Shukla and his accomplices on Tuesday evening, they said.

The victim’s son Surya Prakash is in the Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident took place in Thengaha Shukulpur village, police said.

Superintendent of police, Khyati Garg said that the body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and a manhunt has been launched to nab Shukla and others involved in the incident.