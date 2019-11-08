As the D-Day nears, security in top gear in temple town

lucknow

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Over 90 companies of armed police (around 9,500 jawans), including 37 UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and other central paramilitary forces companies, have been deployed so far in Ayodhya district ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case.

A senior state police official said initially 52 companies of armed police, including 37 PAC and 15 central paramilitary companies, were deployed. Another 40 companies of central paramilitary forces were added later. Moreover, extra deployment of civil police, including 11 additional SPs, 20 deputy SPs, 150 inspectors, 250 sub-inspectors, and 1200 constables, had been done in Ayodhya, the official said adding around 1,500 home guard personnel too were moved to Ayodhya.

Also, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officers to station helicopters in Ayodhya and Lucknow for patrolling and transportation of security personnel. An aircraft would be also stationed in Lucknow, he said while reviewing the security preparedness in all districts through video conference on Thursday.

Additional director general (ADG) of police Ashutosh Pandey , who is in-charge of security arrangements in Ayodhya, said , “We have deployed forces as per the requirement. Our officers are holding meetings with locals, leaders to maintain the peace. Drone cameras were successfully tested to keep a watch on every activity in the region.”

More than 200 schools near Ayodhya have been chosen to accommodate the forces and for setting up temporary jails, if such a need arose, said a district administration official.

Another police official in Ayodhya said central paramilitary forces will be deployed in red and yellow zones around the disputed site. He said the red security zone comprised the disputed site, the yellow zone the five-mile (panch koshi) periphery of Ayodhya and the green zone covered the 14-mile (14 Koshi) periphery of the town. The blue zone comprised the adjoining districts of Ayodhya, he said adding this was an old system used to maintain law and order there.

The police were also using its social media volunteers’ network of 16000 in Ayodhya district to keep an eye on activities which could spur trouble, said Inspector General (IG) of Police, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar.

“In addition to the existing strength of the cops at these stations, 10 sub inspectors (SI), more than 50 constables and circle office (CO) have been deployed at the Ayodhya junction. Besides, we have also established our quick response team (QRT) to meet any exigency ahead of the verdict,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow.