Atal Prerna Sthal to come up on 70 acres on Hardoi Road in Lucknow

lucknow

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:50 IST

Atal Prerna Sthal — a multi-purpose park — will come up on 70 acres of land in Vasantkunj area on Hardoi Road in Lucknow.

The blueprint of the park was finalised on Monday after a few suggestions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath were incorporated in the initial design prepared by a Delhi-based architect.

While the initial budget of the park is proposed to be of Rs 50 crore, a sum of Rs 4 crore will be earmarked for statues of BJP stalwarts like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The statues will be installed for youths to take inspiration from the great personalities, said an official of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

“Yes, the project is on. The LDA has started the preparations for it. It would be one of the most beautiful places of the city,” said another LDA official, not willing to be named.

He said, “The budget would be provided by the state government to prepare a place which is beneficial for people of all age groups. The site would be barrier-free in which specially-abled people would be able to roam on their wheel chairs.”

There is also a plan to develop a rally spot on the lines of Ramabai rally ground.

“The entire project would be completed by departments like LDA, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), irrigation department and public works department (PWD). However, the main agency would be LDA,” he said.

An artificial lake for tourists is also being planned as part of the project. “The lake will have fountains and facility of boating for tourists,” the official claimed.

Besides, the park will have lotus and duck ponds to add to the scenic beauty.

To make the project economically feasible, the space for organising social events and marriages would be reserved.

District magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash said, “The project would be beneficial for the residents of that area as more and more people will visit the place after the project is completed. It will have the facility of parking over 10,000 vehicles.