‘Bad colleges will close down if students stop going there’ 

The admission process for B.Tech, management and several other courses at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, are on.

Talking to Rajeev Mullick, AKTU vice-chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, whose three-year term ends next month, said many steps were taken to improve the overall quality of the university.

Excerpts:

Every year thousands of B.Tech seats remain vacant in AKTU colleges. Why?

This year is going to be no different either. In my view, there shouldn’t be more than 40,000 seats, putting together B.Tech and management seats. Presently, we have 1.47 lakh seats. If students seek admission in good colleges only, the bad ones will automatically shut down. To bring about quality, the number of seats were reduced by 13,396 this year. The total number of seats for which SEE was held last year stood at 1,61,229. This time, the total number of seats were 1,47,833.

Is there any way students may know about the quality of colleges?

Yes. AKTU has done ranking of its colleges. Students may check it on the university’s website and take admission to the best possible college. Bad institutions will automatically see a drop in admissions.

What new courses are being introduced in this academic session?

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has permitted AKTU to start design courses at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels from this academic session. AKTU is now the first university in the country to have the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) and Master of Design (M.Des) courses. The university has received AICTE’s approval to run specialised post-graduate courses in Lucknow. Classes for these courses will be conducted at the UP Institute of Design in Noida which was established last year. While the B.Des course will take 40 students a year, the M.Des course will take 18.

What has been your biggest achievement in the last three years?

AKTU never had its own campus. It was operating from one of the blocks at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lucknow. On June 20, 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly-constructed campus of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Established in May 2000, the university did not have a campus till then. The construction of the campus, spread over 30 acres (1,25,857 sq m), began in 2010 but stopped after a few months following strong opposition from farmers over land issue. However, work resumed in January 2016 after I took over in August 2015.

AKTU took big strides in digitalisation of examinations. How did it benefit students?

There were few incidents of question paper leak in AKTU exam. To plug it, we stopped printing question papers. Instead, question papers were mailed to colleges hours before the start of the examination. In another step, AKTU provided digital lockers to all students where all university documents like mark sheets, degrees etc will be available in digital format. Besides, AKTU has opted for digital evaluation of answer sheets. The automated and digitised process will minimise human error and prevent the evaluator from skipping an answer sheet.

There are a lot of allegations against you these days. Several letters are doing rounds. What is your take?

There is one letter printed on a letter head of a BJP MLA accusing me of misuse of Rs 200 crore. First of all, let me tell you that the MLA has denied having written any letter. The MLA said his letter head was misused. An amount of Rs 200 crore was given by the state government for infrastructure development of government colleges. I have briefed chief minister Yogi Adityanath about it who is satisfied.