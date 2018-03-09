Ban on triple talaq will end gender inequality: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government’s decision to ban triple talaq was a historic step which would end gender inequality in the society.

“The courage shown by the PM in checking triple talaq is outstanding. It will ensure equality for women,” Yogi said while addressing Swacch Shakti programme organised to felicitate women village heads and sanitation crusaders to mark the International Women’s Day at Smriti Upvan here.

The CM felicitated 12 women sarpanch, 11 sanitation crusaders and seven officials on this occasion.

Besides the release of the logo of ‘Izzat ghar’, a software Hamari Panchayat was also launched during the programme.

“Similarly, decisions like making the country free of open defecation and construction of toilets are unmatched. The role of women in both the initiatives should be lauded,” Yogi said.

“It is due to women power that in just 11 months 35 lakh toilets were constructed in UP, 19,000 villages, including 1,605 on the banks of the Ganga, became ODF. The entire state will be free of open defecation by October,” he said.

The CM said there were 38 districts in the state where deaths occurred due to communicable diseases.

“We have planned a special campaign from April 1-15. The only remedy is to ensure clean water supply and cleanliness on the streets. We will involve departments of basic and secondary education, panchayati raj, rural development, urban development, medical education and women welfare in this campaign. Women sarpanch have a role to play in this and take the mission ahead to save lives,” he said.

The CM warned the sarpanch against misuse of power while deciding couples for mass marriage.

“Women sarpanch are important for National Nutrition Mission. We want to make malnutrition-free India and women sarpanch can play a key role in it. They can change the mindset. The outcome of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign in UP has been encouraging. The programme aims at ending gender discrimination,” Yogi said.

Union minister for drinking water and sanitation Uma Bharti called upon the women to become financially independent to overcome male dominance.

“When Laxmi is the goddess of money and prosperity, why women are not earning? When Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge, why women don’t get educated? When Maa Kali is the goddess of valour, why women don’t raise their voice against injustice?” she asked.

Speaking on the government’s cleanliness initiative, Bharti said: “People used to laugh when PM Narendra Modi came up with the idea of Swachh Bharat. After the villages are made open defecation free, they will be given the target of ‘ODF Plus’. This means making streets cleaner and surroundings beautiful.”

She said she would talk to the minister of small scale industries and ensure that small units of making sanitary napkins were established at rural level.

“All women sarpanch must take oath that they will not give dowry in marriage of their daughters and will not accept dowry in the marriage of their sons. This will remove the feeling that daughters are a burden for parents,” she said.

Bharti praised Arunima Sinha, the first amputee to scale the Mount Everest, for her outstanding courage and said everyone should take inspiration from her.