BJP hits back at ex-officers for seeking Yogi’s dismissal

The BJP has hit back at those retired bureaucrats who had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the dismissal of chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his government’s alleged mishandling of Bulandshahr case.

Sanjay Sharma, BJP lawmaker from Anoopshahr in Bulandshahr district, has in an open letter to the bureaucrats alleged that their letter was in fact ‘politically motivated’.

The BJP lawmaker has urged the retired bureaucrats to contest elections instead of making ‘baseless allegations.’

“If you want to engage in politics, do so openly. Those parties who are responsible for getting you to write this letter after December 11 (when results of 5 assembly states were declared) would also give you party ticket to contest. Most of you are from outside UP anyway and since I too left a government job to join politics, I invite you all to contest,” the lawmaker said.

Saying that the BJP stood united behind Yogi, Sharma justified government crackdown on those who were behind slaughter of 21 cows in Bulandshahr. He said cow slaughter sparked violence. “You see two deaths in Bulandshahr, one of a youth and other of a duty bound police officer. But you don’t see culling of 21 cows. How could farmers keep silent over the killing of cows for whom they even been ready to ignore crop losses and in fact have thanked chief minister for stopping cow slaughter,” the lawmaker asked.

He described the “crowd action” – in which a police officer was shot dead - as an act of sudden provocation due to the killing of ‘gaumata’ (mother cow).

“I don’t doubt your patriotism. Had you visited the spot and then decided come to a conclusion, it would have still been understood. But to accuse a chief minister of being unfavourably inclined towards a community whose mega function passed away peacefully largely because of the government’s tactful handling is uncalled for,” the lawmaker said.

“Had the government been so inclined it would not have allowed permission to the event of the other community,” the lawmaker said.

BJP leader Chandramohan, who had defended Adityanath vociferously, however, said the BJP wasn’t contemplating any legal action against the bureaucrats.

“In politics, people’s court is the biggest and most credible and Yogi has the blessings of the BJP leadership and countless cadre and admirers,” he said.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:59 IST