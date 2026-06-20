Tapping and scrolling on your phone all day? Surgeon shares 7 warning signs of ‘text claw’ and 10 prevention tips

Work, leisure, banking, shopping, entertainment, education and even socialising have all become digitised, which means it is almost impossible to give your fingers a break. From the moment you wake up, your fingers are constantly tapping, scrolling, typing and clicking. With so much attention fixed on screens, the hands, thumbs and wrists quietly bear a lot of stress. Since these movements are repeated every day, the discomfort may initially feel temporary or harmless. But there are several sets of symptoms which can linger. It is a condition called 'text claw'.



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To learn more about text claw, we asked Dr Sunil Dachepali, clinical director and senior consultant orthopaedic, robotic joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, to explain the consequences of excessive typing and scrolling on the fingers and wrists.

He clarified that text claw is not an official medical diagnosis. Instead, it describes a collection of overuse injuries to the muscles, tendons, joints and nerves of the hand and upper limb.

“We are seeing more and more patients with symptoms associated with excessive device use, often referred to as ‘text claw’,” he addressed the rise in device-related hand strain injuries.

Human hand not built for tapping and scrolling for hours It may seem very easy, quick and effortless, as you are tapping, swiping, scrolling, texting. Each movement may feel small in the moment, but you repeat them hundreds or thousands of times throughout the day. It can exert a lot of stress on your hands, thumbs and wrists. Dr Dachepalli cautioned that, actually, the human hand is not built for this kind of repetitive motion.

“The human hand was not made to do thousands of repetitive tapping, texting, and scrolling motions every day. Smartphones are nowadays used continuously, placing a lot of stress on the thumb, which performs repetitive movements across an unusually wide range of motion,” he added.

When these movements are repeated frequently, he noted, they can cause irritation, inflammation, and pain in the tendons around the thumb and wrist, a condition commonly called ‘texting thumb.’