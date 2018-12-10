BJP MP questions need for UP Investors Summit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shyama Charan Gupta has questioned the need for the state government’s much-hyped UP Investors Summit held in February this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the meet.

Talking to HT, Gupta, an industrialist-turned-politician, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath should come out with a detailed balance sheet of the expenditure incurred in organising the meet and the benefits reaped by the state in terms of the number of industries set up or the employment generated thereafter.

He said the government would have reaped better results in terms of revenue generation and job creation if 24x7 electricity was provided to existing industries and small-scale manufacturing units.

“If the Yogi government had laid stress on reviving sick industries like those in the Naini industrial belt in Prayagraj or other such units in different parts of UP, the unemployment problem in the state would have been solved to a significant extent and the ‘Make in UP’ dream would have been realised,” he said.

Till the state government actually provided 24x7 power supply, instead of merely making promises, no industrial house would set up new units in UP, he said.

“My industrial ventures are also suffering due to erratic power supply. I myself am scared that the Switzerland-made machines that I recently got installed in my flour mill would develop snags due to erratic power cuts and excessive voltage fluctuation. Organising an investors’ meet without assessing the ground reality would not help promote industries in UP,” he added.

The BJP MP stated as far as business and industrial development scene in the state was concerned, prominent businessmen with sound experience and vision in the field of manufacturing and retail should be given a place at every level in government, as doing so will help the government do away with errors. Bureaucrats cannot anticipate the fallout of wrong decisions as they lacked sound knowledge of the market, he said.

Photo Caption : BJP MP Shyama Charan Gupta

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:04 IST