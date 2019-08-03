BJP-SP lock horns over raids at Azam’s Jauhar University

lucknow

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) have locked horns on the issue of raids at Rampur’s Jauhar University of which Rampur MP Azam Khan is the lifetime chancellor.

The BJP has threatened Khan that a police investigation was underway against him in Rampur and if found guilty, he should be ready to face music.

“Why is he and his party getting so anxious already? This is just an inquiry? He should be ready for action if investigations establish the many sins he has been charged with. He and his party are blaming the BJP but do they have answer to why poor in Rampur are now coming forward with complaint against Khan? So many FIRs that have been registered against him and aides for taking land forcibly for his Jauhar University project,” said Chandramohan, BJP’s Rampur in-charge.

While the Samajwadi Party (SP) organised protests in Rampur claiming that BJP was out to malign the Rampur MP, Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima hit out at the BJP’s Yogi Adityanath government over the issue of recovery of books from Jauhar University library that police claim were stolen from a 250-year old madarsa.

“My husband is being targeted as part of a vicious campaign by the BJP. The books that the police claim were stolen were planted by the administration. That’s the reason why no media person were allowed to cover the raids on Jauhar University library in which the police claim they recovered stolen books. A great institution meant to educate the poor is being used to serve political goals,” Fatima told HT. The BJP is currently holding a membership drive in Rampur and has claimed that the drive has met with an overwhelming response.

The police have also sent a letter to Khan asking why he doesn’t take the security guards he has been allotted to? Khan is allotted Y category security under which he is entitled to. Under Y category, a person is entitled to 11 security personnel, including one or two commandos and personal security officers. Khan’s aides say that he has given up the security though this couldn’t be verified.

On its part the BJP said that by continuing Khan’s Y security cover, the BJP government has shown that it doesn’t engage in politics. “If he has been given security he should be using it. If not, he should return it. Why waste security personnel,” said Chandramohan.

