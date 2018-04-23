Board okays proposal for new Ayodhya on 500 acre land

The Ayodhya-Faizabad Development Authority has approved proposal for New Ayodhya that will come up on 500 acres of land comprising villages of Ayodhya and its adjoining areas, officials familiar with the matter said.

MAKEOVER ON CARDS Newly constituted Ayodhya Municipal Corporation

Divya Deepotsav on Diwali

Rs 133 crore package from the Centre

Rs 122 crore project for making overhead electricity cables underground

Rs 6.5 lakh for Saryu aarti

Rs 80 crore for makeover of Ayodhya railway station

The Ayodhya-Faizabad Development Authority passed the proposal at its board meeting last week and sent it to the state government for approval. The board also approved a five-star hotel in the Civil Lines area of Faizabad. by Divisional commissioner Manoj Mishra chaired the meeting.

In the first phase of the project, work will be carried out on 100 acres.

“The proposal for new Ayodhya has been approved at the board meeting of the Ayodhya- Faizabad Development Authority. I will take up the issue with the state government for speedy cabinet approval of the project,” said Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay.

“In new Ayodhya, both residential and commercial hubs, will be there to ensure industrialisation in the region. This will also ensure job opportunities for locals,” Upadhyay added.

According to officials, it will take another one year for the project to roll out.

Ayodhya took centre-stage in Uttar Pradesh after BJP came to power in the state in March last and Yogi Adityanath became chief minister.

Ayodhya is an ancient city and any development activity here is not possible without its expansion. The scope for expansion is almost negligible in old lanes and bylanes of the city or even in main city markets.

The only way out is to develop new Ayodhya comprising existing areas and by incorporating new areas adjoining this ancient city.

“We are hopeful that that the state government will expedite the project. It is for the first time in Ayodhya’s history that such a massive plan has been laid out for this historic city’s development,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, BJP MLA from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

The Modi government has already approved Rs 133 crore package for Ayodhya. The Yogi Adityanath government is not only developing ghats of this ancient city but has also decided to provide necessary amenities.

From Ram Katha gallery and Park, Queen Heo Memorial, Ram Ki Paidi and Lakshman Kila ghat, all figure in Ayodhya’s transformation.

Apart from these historic and religious places, the state government has also laid out an elaborate plan, aptly titled ‘Ayodhya street rejuvenation – Main Road and footpath.”

Under this plan, the government plans to spend Rs 8 core on eight development activities, including landscape at public places, public toilets, drainage, street lights, sign boards and sandstone benches among others.