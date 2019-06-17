Bring ordinance, Sena will agitate for Ram temple, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to bring an ordinance or an executive order for the construction of a Ram temple in place of the demolished Babri mosque in Ayodhya. He said if required, his party will resort to an agitation for the construction.

“We have a strong government at the Centre under [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji. The government must bring an ordinance for the construction,” Thackeray said in Ayodhya, where he prayed at the makeshift Ram temple build on the ruins of the mosque.

He was in Ayodhya along with his son, Aaditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena’s 18 newly-elected members of Parliament (MPs).

Uddhav Thackeray said they were in Ayodhya before the start of Parliament session on Monday to seek Lord Ram’s blessings. “These MPs will start working after seeking the blessings.”

He assured Ayodhya saints that their demand for the temple construction would be fulfilled soon. “All Hindus across the world want the temple in Ayodhya. It is because of Lord Ram’s blessings that the party [Shiv Sena] has performed well in the [national] elections.”

He said his party’s stand on the temple issue is very clear and it is not an election issue for them.

Uddhav Thackeray ruled out any differences with the BJP, saying his father and Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray, wanted all Hindus to unite. “To avoid confrontation with like-minded parties, we do not contest elections outside Maharashtra. We have no differences with the BJP.”

A Supreme Court-appointed panel is currently arbitrating the temple dispute.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 03:52 IST