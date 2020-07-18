Bulandshahr violence accused named PMJYA gen secy, felicitated by BJP leader

lucknow

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been left red-faced following the appointment of Shikhar Agarwal as the Bulandshahr district general secretary of PM Jankalyankari Yojna Jagrukta Abhiyan (PMJYJA), purportedly run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that has nothing to do with the party, but which appears to enjoy the blessings of a section of Union ministers.

Agarwal, the former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, is an accused in the 2018 Bulandshahr cow slaughter violence case that led to the alleged murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

He was released on bail last August after spending over seven months in jail.

Although local BJP leaders have distanced themselves from his appointment claiming that PMJYJA is an NGO that has nothing to do with their party, a photograph of the July 14 programme shows Bulandshahr BJP district unit chief Anil Sisodia handing out a certificate to Agarwal.

The certificate carries names of several BJP leaders, including Union ministers Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, Narendra Tomar, and Giriraj Singh, who are members of the NGO’s steering committee, or margdarshak mandal.

“PMJYJA is an NGO, which has no connection with the BJP. It is an independent organisation that can take its own decisions,” said Sanjay Gurjar, general secretary, BJP Bulandshahr district unit.

PMJYJA’s district president Priytam Singh Prem and western Uttar Pradesh (UP) president Dr. Yatendra Kumar Sain were unavailable for their comments.

However, a BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, said, “I was surprised when I came to know about his appointment. He was sacked from the party after his name figured among the accused in Bulandshahr violence”.

Violence had erupted outside the Chingrawthi police post in Bulandshahr after an alleged incident of cow slaughter in the adjoining village of Mahav was reported in the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 2018.

Sumit, a youth from Chingrawthi, was killed in alleged police firing and a mob cornered inspector Singh of Syana police station and allegedly shot him dead.

Villagers also set the police post on fire and torched many vehicles. Over a dozen villagers and police personnel had sustained injuries in the clash.

Agarwal and Yogesh Raj were among the 27 named accused and 60 more unnamed protesters were also included in the first information report (FIR). The cases were lodged under over a dozen sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 395 (dacoity), 333 (causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 124A (sedition).

A special investigation team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident and it arrested rioters by identifying them through available videos and photographs.

Later, the police claimed that bail was granted to those who were booked for rioting and none of those charged for murder had got bail.