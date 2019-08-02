e-paper
CBI questions Unnao police personnel

A person familiar with the matter said the police personnel were questioned about the threat perception to the Unnao rape survivor and her family and lapses in their security.

lucknow Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow
The family has time and again complained about threats from MLA’s henchmen.. (AFP Photo)
Several police personnel from Unnao, including some deployed in the security of the gang-rape survivor as well as those posted in respective police stations, were questioned at the CBI office in Lucknow regarding security lapses in the accident case.

A person familiar with the matter said the police personnel were questioned about the threat perception to the Unnao rape survivor and her family and lapses in their security.

The family has time and again complained about threats from MLA’s henchmen. The CBI also questioned the police personnel about these complaints and action taken by them.

