Chargesheet to be filed in Apple executive’s murder next week

Two months after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by constable Prashant Chowdhary in Lucknow, investigators are likely to submit the chargesheet to the court next week.

“It will be submitted within the 90-day deadline,” said Vikas Pandey, investigating officer.

“We are waiting for the corroboration of findings of the forensic team with the findings of special investigation team (SIT) before submitting the chargesheet,” said Pandey.

Tewari was shot dead by Chowdhary when the former was returning from his office on the intervening night of September 28 and 29 in his SUV.

His former colleague Sana Khan was with Tewari in the car.

Tewari’s vehicle was intercepted by Chowdhary and another constable Sandip Kumar, who were on a police motorcycle, near Maqdoompur police outpost reportedly for routine checking.

Chowdhury fired shot on Tewari from his service pistol reportedly when he did not stop. The bullet hit Tiwari in the thorax just below the chin.

The two constables were arrested and are presently in jail.

Senior police officials privy to the investigation said the findings of forensic team pertaining to ‘Chaudhry’s service pistol’, distance and angle of fire will prove crucial in establishing the charges.

“The findings will be cross examined with the statements of Sana Khan who is the sole eye witness in the case,” the senior official said.

Lucknow police drew major flak for the investigation when a senior police official initially called it an ‘act of self defence.’

Later, a second FIR was lodged in which constables were charged with murder. The second FIR was lodged after the local administration drew severe criticism from all corners.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 08:17 IST