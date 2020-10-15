e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Chinmayanand case: Court likely to decide on course of action today

Chinmayanand case: Court likely to decide on course of action today

The court will also decide on action against the LLM student after the prosecution demanded action against her for alleged perjury under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On Tuesday, the student denied she had levelled any allegations against Chinmayanand as the prosecution had charged.

lucknow Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 06:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The case came to light in August last year when the woman, who was studying law at the Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by Chinmayanand
The case came to light in August last year when the woman, who was studying law at the Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by Chinmayanand(PTI file photo)
         

A Lucknow court that deals with cases against members of Parliament and members of the legislative assembly will decide on the future course of action against former union minister Chinmayanand on Thursday after a law student who accused him of raping her disowned her statement before the special court.

The court will also decide on action against the LLM student after the prosecution demanded action against her for alleged perjury under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On Tuesday, the student denied she had levelled any allegations against Chinmayanand as the prosecution had charged.

Om Singh, one of the advocates representing Chinmayanand, said: “It is now clear that all the charges of sexual harassment were concocted to defame and extort money from Chinmayanand. We will plan our next step after the court’s decision on the matter.” He declined to comment on the possibility of lodging a case of criminal defamation against the woman. The woman or her lawyers could not be contacted for a comment.

The case came to light in August last year when the woman, who was studying law at the Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by Chinmayanand

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
PM Modi saves bulk of salary, banks on term deposits
KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
KL Rahul wants IPL organisers to ‘ban’ Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In