Home / Lucknow / Civil defence volunteers at forefront in fight against corona in Prayagraj

Civil defence volunteers at forefront in fight against corona in Prayagraj

A large number of civil defence volunteers, acting as corona warriors, are rendering spirited and selfless service in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

lucknow Updated: May 20, 2020 21:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Civil Defence volunteers manning a no-entry barricade in a hotspot area in Sangam city.
Civil Defence volunteers manning a no-entry barricade in a hotspot area in Sangam city.(HT Photo)
         

A large number of civil defence volunteers, acting as corona warriors, are rendering spirited and selfless service in fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The volunteers are not only helping cops in implementation of lockdown but are also raising awareness among people to fight the pandemic.

Earlier too, civil defence volunteers had played important roles not only during Kumbh but had also assisted cops in maintaining law and order on different occasions in Prayagraj. Soon after the lockdown was announced, the civil defence volunteers were assigned their duties under their respective divisions.

The volunteers were not only deployed at different checkpoints in the city but also at quarantine centers and other places, said deputy chief warden of civil defence in Prayagraj Sadiq Husain Siddiqui.

At present, over 500 civil defence volunteers including around 50 women are extending cooperation to the administration at different checkpoints and quarantine centers in Prayagraj city which is divided in five divisions headed by as many divisional commandants. “Besides their duties at checkpoints, our volunteers are also continuously engaged in raising awareness to remain safe from the pandemic in different localities of the city including in densely populated areas where people are less aware or are reluctant to follow guidelines issued by the government,” Siddiqui further said.

Divisional commandant of Naini area Rama Singh said facing all odds and threats, civil defence volunteers were discharging their duties with enthusiasm while coordinating with local policemen and administrative officials. Civil defence volunteers played an important role in enforcing lockdown in Lukarganj area where people were scared after death of a coronavirus patient, said divisional commandant of Lukarganj area Rajeev Bhanot. The volunteers even provided eatables to poor and needy and helped cops in community policing for better implementation of guidelines during the lockdown, Bhanot further said.

Civil Defence volunteers were recently felicitated by the administration for their distinguished services, informed deputy chief warden Sadiq Husain Siddiqui.

“Civil defence volunteers have been playing an important role on different occasions and have helped in the maintenance of public order,” ADG Zone Prayagraj Prem Prakash said.

