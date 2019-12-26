College teacher suspended, varsity student expelled for anti-CAA protests

lucknow

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:52 IST

A PG college teacher was suspended for allegedly mobilising people for a protest against the citizenship (amendment) act (CAA) on the campus.

Confirming the news, Shia PG College manager S Abbas Murtaza Samshi said on Wednesday the action was taken against contractual teacher Robin Verma on basis of media reports that Verma was arrested by Lucknow police and sent to jail. Verma was among 285 protesters who took part in the anti-CAA protest on December 19.

Murtaza further said the college had formed a three-member committee comprising principal Prof Talat Hussain Naqvi, chief proctor Dr MH Zaidi and head of zoology department Dr TS Naqvi, which will will obtain record from the district administration. Thereafter, it will be tabled before Shia PG College management for final action.

A copy of the suspension order was sent to the regional higher education officer, Lucknow, the registrar, Lucknow University and the DM and the SSP, Lucknow.

The college management said Verma is a contractual teacher of BBA-IB and that the college is satisfied with this teacher’s teaching skills and conduct. “However, we are not aware of his conduct outside college premises. We will take appropriate action after receiving documents from district administration about the nature of the unlawful act in which he was involved,” the Shia PG College principal said.

This comes close on the heels of Khwaja Muinuddin Chishti Urdu Arabi Farsi University administration on Sunday expelling a BA III student Ahmed Raza Khan for having allegedly given a call on the university campus to stage a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Sunday, university vice-chancellor Prof Mahrukh Mirza held a meeting of the Proctorial Board which unanimously condemned the student’s act and decided to expel him.

“I will not allow anyone to disturb the atmosphere on the campus. This is a matter of safety of hundreds of students. All possible steps will be taken for it,” the VC said.

The student had posted on facebook against the CAA and shared some posters giving a call to march towards the university on a certain date, said an official.

Raza could not be contacted despite repeated calls.