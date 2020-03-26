Community kitchens set up, 11 panels monitoring Covid-19 situation: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 20:43 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said his government had set up community kitchens to provide food to workers and labourers facing problems due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

He also said the state government was effectively implementing the ‘corona action plan’. Eleven committees were constituted to monitor the situation following the measures taken to check spread of the coronavirus, he said.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s relief package announced on Thursday, saying this was a unique model to fight the coronavirus.

The chief minister also lauded the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP workers for helping people.

“We have started community kitchens to provide food to the needy. RSS volunteers and BJP workers are playing a commendable role in giving assistance to the people,” Adityanath said to a news agency.

The committees set up by the committee included one that will make necessary financial arrangements to provide relief to people and study the impact of the lockdown on the Uttar Pradesh economy, he said.

The chief minister also said this committee would also make recommendations about an action plan for the future.

Another committee, headed by chief secretary, was asked to look into inter-state issues and coordinate with the union government on measures to contain the coronavirus, he said. This committee would also get in touch with stranded workers, he said.

A committee headed by the industrial development commissioner would ensure that the workers and other employees working with education institutions would get their full wages for the lockdown period.

Another committee has been set up to ensure supply of medical equipment and set up 11,000 new beds in hospitals.

The director general of police has been made in charge of a committee tasked with ensuring sanitization of state prisons.

Another committee headed by the principal secretary, animal husbandry, would ensure fodder in cow shelters, the chief minister said.

The other committees include those headed by the additional chief secretary, home, to make the lockdown successful and check black marketing.

Adityanath said, “Mukhya Mantri Helpline is giving information about the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) to 60,000 village pradhans. Information is also being collected from village pradhans about anybody returning from abroad and whether anyone has the infection in a village.”