Complaint against Sri Sri for ‘Syria like situation’ remark

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s statement warning Syria-like situation in India if Ram Mandir is not constructed in Ayodhya has kicked off a row.

FLASHBACK On Tuesday, an FIR was lodged against spokesman of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Sajjad Nomani for his alleged controversial statement during his speech in Hyderabad on February 9. He was accused of sedition, promoting enmity on communal lines, intentionally hurting religious sentiments of people of other communities in the FIR lodged at Hazratganj police station here.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Waseem Rizvi, chairman of the UP Shia Central Waqf Board. Rizvi said Nomani stated in his speech telecast on news channel that Muslims in India would soon meet a fate similar to Rohingya Muslims.

Local leaders of the Telangana based All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) not only lodged a police complaint against the Art of Living founder but also warned of agitation against the spiritual guru for his alleged controversial statement.

In the complaint, Lucknow district president of AIMIM Mohd Tauheeed Siddiqui alias Najmi said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar made a statement in the media that the situation in India would become like that in Syria if the Ayodhya issue was not resolved now. He said Muslims were being killed in Syria and the statement suggested that the spiritual leader was hatching a conspiracy to kill Muslims.

Najmi submitted the complaint to additional superintendent of police (ASP), West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi and circle officer of Bazarkhala Anil Kumar Yadav, requesting them to register an FIR against the spiritual leader under appropriate IPC sections.

ASP Tripathi said he had received the complaint and facts were being investigated before registering an FIR in the matter. He said the complainant, however, had not submitted any video clip related to the spiritual leader’s statement.

To note, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is trying to broker an out of court settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid issue and talking to all those concerned. Recently, he issued a statement that if Ayodhya issue was not resolved amicably, Syria-like situation could prevail in India also.

It may be pointed out that a civil war is going on in Syria and thousands of people have died till date.

“Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s statement is unwarranted. He is not even a party to the ongoing Ram Mandir –Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court. His statement has vitiated the atmosphere,” said Mohammad Tauheed Siddiqui, district president of AIMIM.

“If such statements are issued, the Ayodhya issue will never be resolved amicably. We are planning a protest demanding action against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar,” added Siddiqui.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has already demanded action against Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for this remark.

The AIMIM chief has clarified that his party would abide by the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Ayodhya issue.

It may be pointed out that three Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya dispute, Haji Mahboob, Iqbal Ansari and Mohammad Umar, have reuled out any out of court settlement of the dispute.