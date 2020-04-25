e-paper
Home / Lucknow / Confusion over names led to discharge of two corona positive patients

Confusion over names led to discharge of two corona positive patients

The Moradabad health authorities mistakenly discharged two Covid-19 patients from a quarantine centre as their names were similar to two other persons, who tested negative, in the same ward.

lucknow Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
The Covid-19 patients were discharged from a quarantine centre in Moradabad on Thursday due to a mix up in names.
BAREILLY The Moradabad health authorities mistakenly discharged two Covid-19 patients from a quarantine centre as their names were similar to two other persons, who tested negative, in the same ward. After realising the error, a medical team brought the two individuals back to the quarantine centre, on Friday.

These Covid-19 patients were discharged from a quarantine centre in Moradabad on Thursday due to a mix up in names. However, they were brought back later to the quarantine centre.

“On Thursday evening, as soon as the test reports arrived, doctors discharged the two men after confusion due to similar names. They were later brought back to the quarantine centre,” said Moradabad chief medical officer, MC Garg. An investigation into the incident is underway.

District magistrate RK Singh, however, said that no action was initiated against the doctors as it was a ‘human error’.

“Covid warriors are braving the odds tirelessly. Soon after the coronavirus patients were discharged by mistake, a team reached their houses and brought them back to the quarantine centre, the error was timely rectified,” he said.

