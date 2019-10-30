Cong demands white paper on custody deaths in UP

lucknow

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:49 IST

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a ‘white paper’ on deaths in police custody in Uttar Pradesh.

In a press statement, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said the deaths in police custody were continuing unabated and the law and order situation was at its lowest ebb in the state. He said unfortunately the police, who were expected to protect the people, were targeting them and innocent persons were dying in custody.

Lallu referred to death of a trader, Satya Prakash Shukla, in police custody in Amethi. Lallu also referred to some other cases of death in police custody.

Quoting a report to make his point about such cases, he said 144 people had died in police custody while 1530 deaths took place in judicial custody in the state.

He said the apex court had already observed that jungle rule prevailed in the state.

UP cops shielding criminals: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the state police were shielding criminals and harassing the people of state.

“UP police are patronising criminals. But it is harassing the people of state. Family members of Pratapgarh’s Satya Prakash Shukla are saying that he was tortured before them. Such an incident also took place in Hapur. The BJP government, however, has remained indifferent,” said Priyanka in a tweet.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:49 IST