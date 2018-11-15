Congress biggest hurdle in way of Ram temple: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged the Congress was the biggest obstacle in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at an election rally at Sakri in Bilaspur district, Adityanath said he renamed Faizabad to Ayodhya so that people across the world would know the place by the name of Lord Ram.

He was campaigning for BJP candidate from Takhatpur, Harshita Pandey, ahead of the second phase of polls in the state on November 20. The Congress has fielded Rashmi Singh from the seat.

“Chhattisgarh is the place of the family of Lord Ram’s mother. We have renamed a janpad (district) of UP to Ayodhya so that people from across the country and world know the place by the name of Lord Ram,” he said.

“Would this (renaming) have been possible had Congress been in power? Would it have been possible to hold a Deepotsav programme in Ayodhya during Diwali, if the Congress had been in power?” the BJP leader asked.

“Had Congress government been in power in Chhattisgarh, would it have been possible to build a magnificent Ram temple in Raipur,” he added, referring to a prominent temple in the state capital.

“After the formation of Chhattisgarh (in 2000), Congress came to power in the state. During its rule, corruption was at its peak, Naxalism flourished and coal and mining mafia were influential,” he alleged.

“After the BJP came to power in 2003, the Raman Singh government created a milestone in development and worked for the welfare of farmers, labourers, youths and all sections of the society,” he said.

At another campaign rally in Raigarh, he accused the Congress of “insulting martyrdom” of security forces engaged in anti-naxal operations by terming Maoists as “revolutionaries”.

“The Congress has done nothing except divide the society on the basis of caste, region, religion and language, he said.

Without naming UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, Adityanath said, “a leader of UP Congress had termed naxals as revolutionaries which is an insult to the martyrdom of security forces fighting Maoists”.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP with a slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has launched public welfare schemes for the inclusive development of people belonging to all sections of society, he said.

“Earlier, Rs 100 released from Delhi became Rs 10 on reaching people because the remaining Rs 90 was embezzled by dalals (middlemen ) of Congress. But nowit has changed and Rs 100 released by the Modi government remains Rs 100 when the amount reaches people through digital payment mode,” he said.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were considered as Bimaru states during the Congress rule, he said.

Now these states were considered among the developed states after BJP government came to power there, he said.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 10:29 IST