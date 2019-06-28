Congress focuses on by-polls for 12 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Even as the Congress makes attempts to rebuild the party organisation after dissolving all the district committees in Uttar Pradesh, by-election for 12 assembly seats in the state is going to be its first major challenge in coming weeks.

An action plan for revamping the organisation has been already unveiled with the dissolution of all the district committees at the behest of Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and work to strengthen the party in constituencies going to by-poll has also begun in a focused manner.

A two-member committee has been constituted for each of the 12 assembly constituencies to oversee the formation of party structure at various levels there. “East UP has six out of 12 assembly seats where by-elections will be held in the coming weeks. We have constituted two-member committees for each of these assembly constituencies. Similar committees will be constituted in the remaining six assembly constituencies of west UP too,” said a senior party leader.

Both the members of the committee will camp and visit all the villages or wards and constitute organisation structure from booth to top level in every assembly constituency. “We will camp in Lucknow cantonment and rebuild the party organization. We will involve the party men from across the state in the exercise and ask them to get in touch with the persons they know in the constituency,” said former Varanasi MP Rajesh Mishra, who along with party leader Ankur Verma has been appointed incharge of Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency.

Mishra had made the suggestion about constituting the two-member committees to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she reviewed in Rae Bareli on June 12 the party’s performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 2019. “Priyanka has accepted most of suggestions I made at Rae Bareli,” said Mishra adding, the party would decide the candidates for these constituencies once the work on rebuilding the party organisation there was complete.

After dissolving all the district committees, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had appointed Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu as the party’s incharge for rebuilding the party in the east UP region. All India Congress Committee general secretary for west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia will also appoint the party’s incharge for revamping the party in his area.

Before the open house sessions that Priyanka proposes to hold as she begins her tour to districts of east UP beginning next month, four party teams comprising Lallu and three AICC secretaries are visiting districts for the past four weeks to get feedback about the party organisationand issues. “We will ensure that the Congress leaders raising local issues and fighting for the people at grass roots level are given preference in the party’s new organisationstructure,” said Lallu, who on Thursday led a “Jal Satyagrah” to protest shifting of projects from Kushi Nagar to Gorakhpur - the parliamentary seat that chief minister Yogi Adityanath once represented in the Lok Sabha.

