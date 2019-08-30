Cops face tough job on social media amid fresh mob attacks

lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh police are facing a Herculean task in their bid to nab those spreading child-lifting rumours on social media even as four fresh incidents of mob attacks came in from different parts of the state.

Inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar said the police social media cell was working to check such fake videos and messages but it has been found that there is no planning behind this and it seems to be an ‘arbitrary trend’.

He said it is very difficult to identify the origin of fake videos when it is been arbitrarily circulated.

The IG said the police are taking help of around three lakh digital volunteers and also using traditional method of educating people in rural areas and densely populated urban localities where such incidents often happen.

The cops have so far registered 36 FIRs in 50 such incidents, arrested 106 persons for attacking people on suspicion of being child-lifters and decided to impose National Security Act (NSA) on attackers to contain child-lifting rumours, but all this has not been able to check mob attacks.

On Thursday, four fresh incidents of mob attacks came in from Rae Bareli, Sambhal, Bahraich and Kanpur. However, timely police action averted it tragedy, police said.

