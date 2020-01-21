e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Lucknow / Coronavirus infection: Alert sounded to screen flyers coming from China

Coronavirus infection: Alert sounded to screen flyers coming from China

lucknow Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An alert has been sounded to screen people coming here from China for coronavirus infection. The deadly virus has, so far, infected hundreds of people in China and reportedly claimed six lives.

Now, all the passengers coming from China will be regularly screened for coronavirus infection at the Lucknow Airport. Officials said that if any passenger was found carrying the symptoms of being infected with the virus, he/ she would be immediately taken to the special reserved wards in various city hospitals.

Chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr Narendra Kumar Agarwal said, “All city hospitals have been asked to be prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus, which can spread from people coming from China to others.”

He said the move came in the wake of the alert sounded by central health and family welfare secretary Preeti Soodan to remain alert and check the spread of the virus.

Officials said that the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) had been directed to reserve five beds for accommodating such patients. Similarly, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) would reserve 10 beds, the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital would reserve 17 beds and the Balrampur Hospital would reserve eight beds.

SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of coronavirus infection are similar to other upper respiratory tract infections, say PGI doctors.

Dr Narayan Prasad said, “Patients complain of runny nose, coughing, sore throat and sometimes even fever.”

Experts also said that in many cases people might not even be aware if the symptoms were due to coronavirus or some other cold-causing virus such as rhinovirus.

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
Ahead of US senate trial, Democrats call it ‘rigged’; Trump says it’s ‘disgraceful’
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Kejriwal files his nomination for Delhi elections after a 6-hour long wait
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
Jinnah was secular; Nehru, Gandhi, Patel communal, says Netaji Bose’s kin
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News