Coronavirus infection: Alert sounded to screen flyers coming from China

lucknow

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:26 IST

An alert has been sounded to screen people coming here from China for coronavirus infection. The deadly virus has, so far, infected hundreds of people in China and reportedly claimed six lives.

Now, all the passengers coming from China will be regularly screened for coronavirus infection at the Lucknow Airport. Officials said that if any passenger was found carrying the symptoms of being infected with the virus, he/ she would be immediately taken to the special reserved wards in various city hospitals.

Chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr Narendra Kumar Agarwal said, “All city hospitals have been asked to be prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus, which can spread from people coming from China to others.”

He said the move came in the wake of the alert sounded by central health and family welfare secretary Preeti Soodan to remain alert and check the spread of the virus.

Officials said that the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) had been directed to reserve five beds for accommodating such patients. Similarly, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) would reserve 10 beds, the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital would reserve 17 beds and the Balrampur Hospital would reserve eight beds.

SYMPTOMS

The symptoms of coronavirus infection are similar to other upper respiratory tract infections, say PGI doctors.

Dr Narayan Prasad said, “Patients complain of runny nose, coughing, sore throat and sometimes even fever.”

Experts also said that in many cases people might not even be aware if the symptoms were due to coronavirus or some other cold-causing virus such as rhinovirus.