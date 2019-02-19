Country needs bulletproof jackets, not bullet train: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday asked the Union government to explain the ‘intelligence failure’ which resulted in the Pulwama terrorist strike. “Bulletproof jackets for security forces are far more important than a Bullet train,” he said.

Talking to newspersons at the party office, Akhilesh said: “To teach Pakistan a lesson, people and all political parties are united with the government. The intelligence failure on the part of government is emerging as the reason behind the attack on CRPF jawans. Who is responsible for the intelligence failure? Why hasn’t the government been able to consolidate intelligence collection after almost an entire term?”

He said: “The country has to face elections. At the same time, borders have to be secured. The government should say what all it is doing in this respect. The entire country is with the armed forces.”

Yadav also attacked the BJP over its ongoing election campaign. He said: “If all political parties have halted their campaigns, then why is the ruling BJP carrying out its campaign? The ruling party must stop it and think about how to secure the borders.”

Earlier, Yadav had tweeted: “Till when will the 3-day period of mourning keep getting extended? Every day we get news of the brave martyrdom of our jawans, while smiling BJP politicians accompany their funeral processions. Why is the govt waiting and watching?”

