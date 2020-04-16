Covid-19 patient’s body laid to rest after midnight drama, 157 booked

lucknow

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:44 IST

The Lucknow police on Thursday lodged an FIR against 157 people after a midnight drama over opposition to burial of a Covid-19 patient’s body at the Aishbagh graveyard on Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

The drama unfolded when a crowd opposed the burial and said that laying the body to rest in the graveyard could lead to infection spreading in the area, the officer added.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Additional DCP), West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said over 150 people gathered outside the Aishbagh graveyard on Wednesday evening and remained there till the early hours to oppose burial of the Covid-19 patient, who died in Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the crowd was led by a group of seven people and they locked the main gate of the graveyard.

Tripathi said the body of the patient was later buried with the consent of the deceased’s family. The officer said the location could not be disclosed as it may lead to further protests.

The additional DCP said the police had lodged an FIR at the Bazarkhala police station against seven identified people, including Babu and Naseem, who are associated with the management of the Aishbagh graveyard, and over 150 unidentified people who gathered from the adjoining localities. He said they were booked under IPC section 143 for unlawful assembly, 148 for rioting, 269 for a negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life, 271 for disobeying quarantine rules and 353 for using criminal force to deter police personnel from performing their duties.

He said the police photographed and video recorded the entire incident.

Those involved in provoking people and creating trouble will be identified through the footage and stern action will be initiated against them, he added.