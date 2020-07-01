e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Covid-19 testing campaign will help reduce deaths, but UP might see rise in cases: CM Yogi Adityanath

Covid-19 testing campaign will help reduce deaths, but UP might see rise in cases: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, a special campaign for medical screening for Covid-19 will be started, in six districts of the Meerut division from Thursday, which might increase the cases in UP but will help to reduce the deaths.

lucknow Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Lucknow
The campaign should be like that conducted for encephalitis eradication, said the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The campaign should be like that conducted for encephalitis eradication, said the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases might increase in Uttar Pradesh after a campaign to test people starts from Thursday, but it will certainly help in reducing deaths, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. He also stressed on checking the spread of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue in the state. “From Thursday, a special campaign for medical screening for Covid-19 will be started in six districts of the Meerut division which are Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Baghpat,” the chief minister said.

In the rest 17 divisions, the campaign will be run between July 5 and July 15, he said. When every persons of the state is screened, “the figure of those affected by the coronavirus will increase but it will certainly succeed in reducing death figures,” Adityanath said. The chief minister made the announcement during an event here to launch the Dastak campaign for control of vector-borne diseases.

This campaign should be like that conducted for encephalitis eradication, Adityanath said. “In 2016 and 2017, the state witnessed more than 600 deaths due to encephalitis. But in 2018-19 their figure decreased and in 2019, it (death figure) came down to 126,” he said. “Reducing encephalitis, which has killed thousands of children in east Uttar Pradesh in the past 40 years, by 60 per cent and death caused by it by 90 per cent is an achievement. We have to make similar efforts for diseases like dengue, malaria, diarrhoea, kalazaar etc. For this a campaign is being started today in all 75 districts,” Adityanath said.

Thirty-eight districts in the state are affected by encephalitis. Urban areas face the threat of dengue and several places face the threat of malaria and chikungunya. To check their spread, inter-departmental coordination is being ensured, he said.“We, the 24 crore people of the state, will fight the coronavirus and also deal with vector-borne diseases effectively,” the chief minister added.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
‘Let’s stop foreign dependency’: Union minister on China-linked apps ban
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
‘Impulsive decision’: Nusrat Jahan on India banning TikTok, 58 China apps
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary severely affected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In