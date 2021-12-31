Cow commission wants research on cows in varsities, AU takes the lead

lucknow

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:24 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog or the Cow Commission has appealed to the vice chancellors of universities in the State to establish a Kamdhenu Chair on their campuses to promote research and higher studies on indigenous cows.

This appeal was issued after Allahabad university vice chancellor, professor Sangita Srivastava, recently proposed to establish the said Chair on the AU campus.

“This will help increase awareness about the indigenous cow breeds among the students in rural areas. The move is also aimed at increasing income of farmers with help of products made of milk sourced from cows,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, additional statistical officer, UP Gau Seva Aayog.

Shiv Om Gangwar, officer on special duty (OSD) with the commission, confirmed the development. The Aayog is headed by UP BJP veteran Shyam Nandan Singh.

“This Chair would serve as a bridge between urban technological enhancements and proper care of our national treasure by disseminating the know-how to our rural folks, who really need the information and skills,” said Gangwar.

Apart from the students, the initiative will help farmers develop new skills and technology-aided methods for rearing cows, resulting in greater production, said the Aayog official.

“There is a need to educate the youth about the agricultural, health, social and environmental importance of indigenous breeds of cows”, he added.

Allahabad university (AU) has sent a proposal for establishing the Kamdhenu Chair on its campus to the Union ministry of education for approval.

The idea was mooted by AU vice-chancellor, professor Sangita Srivastava, after she attended a national webinar addressed by national Kamdhenu Commission Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria. It discussed setting up a Kamdhenu Peeth in universities in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and American Intercontinental University (AIU).

“The research and knowledge transfer would be a boon for the cow population in rural areas of not only Prayagraj, but also of the neighbouring district,” said AU VC.

An official with the Aayog said that a platform was needed for research and training on the science related to indigenous cows and the Indian education system.

UGC was expected to give a grant of Rs 1.5 crore for establishing the Chair. Through this, efforts will be made to save old cows in rural areas. The volunteers/students will also provide fodder and medicines to the cows on a subsidized rate. Apart from this, the rate of milk will be determined in the interest of farmers. The conception of cows will be ensured free of cost.

Earlier, the Aayog had written to the chief minister, his ministers as well as to the BJP lawmakers in Uttar Pradesh to help popularise cow-dung based products that include idols of Laxmi and Ganesha, which are worshipped on Diwali.

The big promotion of diyas made up of cow dung took place just ahead of Diwali, with the Gau Seva Ayog’s plan to light one lakh such diyas at Lucknow’s Jhoole Lal Vatika on the banks of the Gomti river.

A department at AU would be entrusted with the responsibility of running the activities under this Chair and the name of the department would be decided by AU administration in the coming days.