Dalits, OBCs must get key to power: Maya

lucknow

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:01 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday targeted the BJP government at the centre, saying like the Congress earlier, it too was giving a “slow death” to constitutional provisions that were meant for reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“The only way to emerge out of this situation is for these sections to get the key to power in their hands,” Mayawati said, while addressing her party’s special all-India meeting in the national capital.

She also urged the Muslim community not to be swayed by emotions and said that while the Congress emotionally blackmailed the minorities, the BJP had now gone a step further and was busy provoking the community.

“I would urge Muslims not to get carried away by emotions. The BSP would continue to fight against BJP’s acts to provoke you,” she said. She said the BSP will continue its struggle against such policies.

Mayawati also said her party had registered its opposition to the citizenship Law, NRC and NPR, both inside and outside Parliament.

“The BSP would continue its strong opposition against CAA, NRC and NPR. However, along with being a political party, the BSP is the country’s only Ambedkarite social movement and that is why it doesn’t believe in violence, but conveys its opposition in totally non-violent ways to ensure that the Bahujan samaj people are saved from government tyranny,” she said.

She alleged the centre and UP governments were targeting the opposition and had even put several opposition leaders in jail in a most undemocratic manner.

“Like the Congress, the BJP too has now started framing opposition leaders, which too has been opposed tooth and nail,” she said.

She accused the BJP government of plotting to ‘divide and rule’ and said claimed that the ruling party was playing the game of diverting attention of the people “from its failures”.

She also said the ‘EVM game’ of BJP was now ending and hence it would also impact elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Elections in these three states are due in early 2022.

She also targeted the Congress for ignoring Ambedkar.

“The Congress neither let Ambedkar win a Lok Sabha seat nor did it ever bestow the Bharat Ratna on him and neither did it allow the constitutional provisions drafted by him to be implemented in letter and spirit. The BJP too is now plotting against dalits and OBCs on reservation,” she said.