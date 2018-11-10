Delhi-Badaun highway mishap claims 8 lives

Eight people died and 11 others got injured when a roadways bus collided with an SUV on Delhi- Badaun highway near Gunnaur area in Sambhal on Friday morning.

Among the deceased, six died on the spot while two others succumbed during treatment at the district hospital in Moradabad. All the injured were first admitted to Gunnaur health centre from where they were referred to the district hospital.

SP of Sambhal Yamuna Prasad, ASP Pankaj Pandey and other police officials rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue work. ASP Pandey confirmed the death of six people on the spot. Pandey said that a bus of UP roadways was on the way to Narora from Gunnaur when it collided with an SUV coming from opposite direction on Delhi- Badaun highway.

A case has been registered against bus driver and the bodies were sent for post mortem examination. The deceased have been identified as Hardevi (village Gharpasi, Kasganj),

Rajesh (Nangla Patwari, Hathras), Soran Singh, Anushka, Ashok (village Bhinauli, Aligarh), Chandrakala (village Nangla Phatwai, Hathras), Ravi Kumar and Saraswati of village Bhinauli, Aligarh.

The injured were identified as Rajeshwari, Roshni, Amrita, Sandeep, Sachin and Roshik of village Gharpasi, Kasganj and Meera, Abhishek, Sanjesh, Prashant and Dev of village Bhinauli, Aligarh.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 12:29 IST