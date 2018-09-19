Developing Varanasi as gateway to East India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government was developing his parliamentary constituency Varanasi as the gateway to East India.

Addressing a rally at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the PM said: “Efforts are being made to develop Varanasi as a gateway to east India. The endeavour of the government is to link Kashi with world-class infrastructure. Today, Kashi is glowing in LED lights.”

“We are trying to equip the city with world-class transportation, education and medical facilities. Road projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are being constructed. The ring road project has been completed. Manduadeeh flyover has already been completed. Work to widen Andhara Pul, which was pending for many years, has also been completed. Railway stations have been modernised,” the PM said.

Alluding to the pictures of the railway stations posted on social media, Modi said people could see the changing face of the city soon after stepping down from trains.

“Kashi has started emerging as a health hub. The city already has a new cancer hospital. A super speciality hospital and a cancer hospital will come up providing modern facilities to patients. BHU has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AIIMS to develop a world-class health institute,” he added.

Modi said the Atal Incubation Centre would give fresh energy to startups and added he was informed that the centre had already received applications from 80 startups and 20 others were already connected with it.

“We are trying to uplift the status of people of every class. Kashi is among the selected cities where cooking gas is being supplied through pipeline. A line has been laid from Allahabad to Varanasi. Work is in progress to provide cooking gas supply through pipeline to 40,000 houses in Varanasi,” he said.

“We are committed to bringing about a positive change. Please come forward and contribute in making new Kashi and New India,” he said.

“I am the son of Kashi. The people of Varanasi gave me immense affection and blessings. I am beginning a new year to serve the country after seeking the blessings of Baba Vishvanath and Maa Ganga,” he added.

Modi said French President Emmanuel Macron and German President Frank Walter Steinmeier still recalled the kind of welcome they received in Varanasi. He urged the people to extend a rousing welcome to non-resident Indians when they visit Varanasi to attend the Uttar Pradesh NRI Diwas in January next year.

“When the NRIs visit Varanasi they should get the reflection of culture and ‘ras’ (essence) of Banaras at every intersection and street,” he added.

