UP: Doctor kills woman friend, disappears leaving note to commit suicide

An ayurvedic medical practitioner Dr Rajesh Tripathi allegedly murdered his woman friend Kshamta Nishad, a nurse, and disappeared leaving her body in a Naka hotel room where the duo was staying together for past four days. The woman’s body was found lying in the room by the hotel’s housekeeping staff that suspected foul play on Wednesday midnight.

Inspector of Naka police station Vishwajeet Singh said the doctor had confessed strangulating Kshamta to death in a hand-written note that he had left in the room. He said the doctor mentioned that he was going to commit suicide after killing the nurse, but the police are carrying out raids in his search suspecting that it could be his ploy to evade action.

He said duo was staying in room number 110 of SS International hotel since January 26. He said the doctor, who is a resident of Mahoba, had provided his identity card while booking the hotel room and introduced the nurse as his cousin sister.

Singh said the hotel housekeeping staff got suspicious when the room remained locked for the entire day on Wednesday following which they informed the police late night and broke into the room. He said the woman’s body was found lying on the floor in the bathroom. He said the woman’s scarf was wrapped around her neck that suggested that she was strangulated to death. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

He said the note reportedly written by the doctor has been found on the bed in which he had accused the woman of blackmailing him. He said the doctor mentioned in the note that he was troubled with her act and was going to end his life after killing her. He said a police team has been sent to the doctor’s native place after registering an FIR under IPC section 302 for murder against him. He said the girl’s family has also been informed about the incident.

