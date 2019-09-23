Doctors graduating from govt medical colleges in UP will have to work in villages: Yogi

lucknow

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 19:05 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said doctors graduating from state government-run medical colleges with an MBBS degree in Uttar Pradesh will have to work in the villages for two years.

The doctors completing post-graduation — MD and MS — will have to work in rural areas for a year, he said at a function here to mark the first anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

During admission, medical students will have to fill up a bond that they will work in the rural areas, he said.

Adityanath said the state government was working on a plan to overcome the shortage of doctors, especially in the rural areas.

Out of the 18,000 sanctioned posts of government doctors, 5,000 are lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

A medical graduate spends Rs 5 lakh to get an MBBS degree from a government medical college, whereas he has to spend a crore to get the same degree from a private medical college. The state government has already decided to open 15 new medical colleges in various districts. Admission in seven new medical colleges will start from the current academic session. The academic session in the remaining eight medical colleges will begin the next year.

The number of MBBS seats was increased in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, as well as in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur AIIMS, he said.

The state government sent a proposal to the central government to open 15 more medical colleges. The medical colleges will be set up strategically to cater to health services in a minimum of two districts. Only 12 medical colleges were opened from 1947 to 2012, he said.

Addressing a function to mark the first anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Diwas, Yogi Adityanath said, along with human resources, the state health department was using technology like telemedicine to provide services to the people residing in far-flung areas. The satellite centre of KGMU, Lucknow, which has been opened in Balrampur district, will be upgraded as a medical college.

The state government was also operating on life support ambulances to transport patients from the far-flung areas to the hospitals, he said.

Highlighting the success of the PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the chief minister said around 1.18 crore families benefitted from the scheme while 8.45 lakh families benefitted from CM Jan Arogya Yojana.

The state government has distributed Ayushman golden cards to 1.89 lakh people.

He said any misuse of the Ayushman Yojana should be checked and payment to empanelled hospitals should be made on schedule. The state government was committed to providing quality education and health services to the people, he said.

Work in several districts was up to the mark whereas it was slow in other districts, he said, such districts needed to expedite their work.

The health department has been successful in reaching the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The people were getting required medicine in the hospitals and this was the first time after independence that a large number of people were given social security. It’s the world’s biggest health plan, he said.

Lauding the health department’s plans in controlling vector-borne disease, Yogi Adityanath said the cases of Japanese Encephalitis and Acquired Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in 38 districts had come down.

The survivors were being provided better medical care and facilities, he said.

Health and family welfare minister Jai Pratap Singh, Minister of state (MoS) for health and family welfare Atul Garg and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi also expressed their views on the occasion.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:05 IST