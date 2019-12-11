Doval lauds UP govt for maintaining peace, harmony post Ayodhya verdict

lucknow

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:08 IST

Yogi Adityanath government’s handling of the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP) during and after the November 9 Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute has come in for praise from the centre with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval writing to chief secretary RK Tiwari on the issue.

Doval, in his missive to chief secretary, said that he appreciated the pivotal role in maintaining synergy with all organs of the state.

“I compliment you for your commendable efforts in handling the situation in the state following the Ayodhya verdict. I appreciate your role in maintaining synergy with all organs of the state and central government and ensuring coordination with police for maintaining peace and communal harmony,” the letter reads.

“The cumulative efforts of all agencies and organs of the government resulted in an incident-free and amicable atmosphere in the state. I am confident that your efforts would ensure an atmosphere of peace and help maintain order in the future as well,” Doval added.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, advisor to the chief minister, confirmed Doval’s missive adding that it was a confirmation of the determined efforts made by the CM that resulted in peace and amity before and after the verdict.

“You would have noticed how on November 9 the CM himself supervised the security details by personally visiting the police control room to monitor the situation. With the leader active, the entire machinery was active too,” he said.

Adityanath personally spoke to the police chiefs of all the 75 districts and asked them to ensure that none is allowed to vitiate the atmosphere, he said. “Senior police officers were also sent to districts and a strict vigil was maintained on social media. On the eve of the verdict, the CM came to know that some people had posted objectionable content on social media. Immediately they were rounded up. Then there were reports from some other place that shopkeepers had kept their shops open till late in the night as they were worried if there would be tension post-verdict. The chief minister called up the police chief of the district and ordered that shop keepers and people be advised against panic selling or buying,” Shalabh claimed.

Through nearly 2.5 lakh social media volunteers around 3000 such accounts which were out to instigate trouble were closed down, said Shalabh.

Also, 107 cases were registered and 109 people, mostly mischief mongers, sent to jail to maintain peace, he added.