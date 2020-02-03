Educational services tribunal to have Lko, Allahabad benches

lucknow

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 23:04 IST

The state government has sought to resolve the controversy over formation of the Uttar Pradesh Educational Services Tribunal by deciding to constitute two benches of the same in Lucknow and Allahabad (now known as Prayagraj)

“The issue of the educational services tribunal has been resolved. Now, two benches of the tribunal will be set up, one in Lucknow and another in Allahabad,” deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said on Monday.

The tribunal will hear cases related to the education department, considered among the biggest departments of the state government.

The Lucknow bench will have jurisdiction over districts which fall under the purview of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The Allahabad bench of the tribunal will have jurisdiction over districts that fall under the purview of the Allahabad high court.

On August 29 last year, the state government had established the Uttar Pradesh Educational Services Tribunal at Lucknow.

However, it could not be made functional due to stiff opposition by lawyers in Prayagraj who wanted the tribunal in their city.

“Both the tribunals will have the same members. Only separate staff will be there in Allahabad and Lucknow. The same members of the tribunal will sit in Lucknow and Allahabad on specific days. Soon, the government will issue a notification in this regard,” Sharma said.

However, Anand Mani Tripathi, president of the Lucknow-based Oudh Bar Association, said: “We are not satisfied with the government’s decision. We want the tribunal only in Lucknow. If two benches are constituted, then the main bench must be set up in Lucknow.”

Earlier, lawyers of the Lucknow high court and the district court had boycotted work on a call given by the Oudh Bar Association of the high court on the issue. Lawyers in Allahabad had also boycotted work.