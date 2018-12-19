Family of youth killed in Bulandshahr violence meet CM Yogi Adityanath

The family members of Sumit Choudhary (21), who was killed in the Bulandshahr violence on December 3, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. A police inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh was also killed in the violence that day.

After the meeting with the chief minister, Sumit’s father Amarjeet said, “We demanded ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a job for Sumit’s elder brother, apart from withdrawal of his name from the FIR, lodged in connection with the violence. Sumit should also be declared a ‘martyr’ on a par with inspector Subodh Kumar Singh who was killed in the clash.”

Amarjeet claimed inspector Subodh Kumar Singh killed Sumit.

“The meeting continued for around an hour. The chief minister assured us of justice and assistance,” he said.

Along with Amarjeet, Sumit’s mother Geeta Devi, brother Amardeep and sister Babli were present in the meeting. Devendra Singh Lodhi, the BJP MLA from Syana in Bulandshahr, accompanied the family.

Sumit’s father said they told the chief minister that their son was wrongly implicated in the Bulandshahr case.

It was not their son in the video clip, which showed a youth attacking the police, they said.

Sumit had gone to the bus station to drop a relative, Amarjeet said. The bus station was located near the spot where the clash took place and Sumit was caught in the melee while returning home, he said.

Earlier, the parents of Sumit had threatened to commit self-immolation outside the CM’s house in Lucknow on December 18 in protest against their son’s name being included as an accused in the FIR registered in connection with the incident.

Soon after Sumit was shot dead, the state government had declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh and the Bulandshahr district administration had assured financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to his kin.

However, in the FIR registered on December 4, Sumit’s name was included as an accused. Police had said he was suspected to be a part of the mob that had indulged in violence. A video had also surfaced, in which he was seen pelting stones and inciting a mob before being injured by a bullet.

But his family had denied the charge and, in turn, accused officials of ignoring their demands.

Amarjeet had said they had submitted a complaint accusing inspector Subodh Kumar Singh of shooting their son dead, but the police had registered a different FIR, in which the policeman was not made an accused.

“Inspector Subodh Kumar killed my son, but he was given the status of a martyr, while my son was declared a rioter and his name was included as an accused in the other FIR,” alleged Amarjeet.

“All our dreams were shattered. Our life has lost its charm,” he had said, adding that he and his wife Neeta had decided to end their lives in front of the chief minister’s residence.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:29 IST