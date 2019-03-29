Five killed in oxygen cylinder blast in Jaunpur

Five persons were killed and five others sustained critical injuries in an oxygen cylinder blast at a storehouse on the premises of house, in Jagdish Patti area, under Line Bazar police station, in Jaunpur on Thursday, police said. The injured has been admitted to a hospital.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and instructed officials to provide the best possible treatment to those injured.

Police said that about 14 cylinders were stored in the storehouse. All of a sudden, a cylinder exploded bringing down the storehouse as well as the house. The people present in the house got trapped under the debris.

Police said senior administrative officials, including district magistrate Arvind Malappa Bangari and superintendent of police Ashish Tiwari reached the spot to inspect rescue operations.

Ten people were taken to the hospital out of which five succumbed to their injuries and the other five are undergoing treatment, police said. They too are in a critical condition.

The SP said a probe is on to find out the cause of blast. The owner of the house was supplier of oxygen cylinders.

