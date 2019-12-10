For a safer Lucknow, cops have a plan: Listing ‘dark’ spots

lucknow

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 16:00 IST

Alarmed with rising cases of crime against women, the Lucknow police have decided to go the extra mile to ensure safety to members of fair sex in the city.

Of many steps they plan to take, a survey of areas where women are more prone to get attacked/harassed has already been initiated.

“Not everywhere one can dare harass a woman. So we are identifying spots, like those near women colleges, schools, coaching centres, liquor shops and stretches where there is movement of people but there are no street lights. We will dub them dark spots and take required measures to ensure that woman feel safe here,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow.

The police have come into action mode after recent instances of rape and killing in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. While a woman veterinarian in Telangana was first raped and burned to death by the accused (who were later killed in an encounter by the police), in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, the perpetrators had set the victim on fire, after getting out on bail, leading to her death.

In the first phase, the survey will be focusing on areas in the city limits only.

“The survey so far shows several routes in city areas where there are no streetlights. Also, we have identified liquor shops located with in less than 10 meter range from some schools,” said the SSP while listing a few such spots.

As per the survey report, a wine shop located 10 meter away from a school on Hardoi road has been identified.

Similarly, in Wazirganj, a wine shop, beer shop and a country made liquor shop are found located within 200 meter distance from three different schools.

Likewise, in Qaiserbagh, a model and beer shops are located close to two degree colleges and a school. Some schools in Aminabad, Talkatora, Sadatganj also have liquor shops close to them.

“We have decided to put up a police picket near every liquor shop located around schools. The picket will remain present during school time and also in the evening,” said the SSP.

Also, several busy routes which do not have streetlights have been identified.

For example, in posh Hazratganj area, 21 such locations have been identified.

In Hasanganj area, 36 such places, some located near the police station, have been identified.

In Aliganj and Madiyaon areas, busy streets and markets without street lights have been listed.

Gautampalli, Gudamba and Para police stations have listed least number of ‘dark’ spots under their boundaries.

In total, 254 ‘dark’ spots have been identified under 25 police stations located in the city area.

“All police stations have also been asked to submit pictures of the dark spots. The survey report along with the pictures will be sent to the district administration and Lucknow Municipal Corporation requesting swift arrangements of street lights,” said the SSP.

“Till this is done, station house officers (SHO) have been asked to depute constables near these spots in the evening. Also, the position of police response vehicles will be placed close to these dark spots.”

Once city areas are done, the survey will be extended to rural areas of the district, said the SSP.