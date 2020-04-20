e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Freedom will come with terms & conditions this time!

Freedom will come with terms & conditions this time!

Actor Karann Nathh is making most of quarantined time in keeping himself fit and watching all films that he missed of late.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:57 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Actor Karann Nathh
Actor Karann Nathh
         

Actor Karann Nathh is making most of quarantined time in keeping himself fit and watching all films that he missed of late. “You can pass the time and find things to keep yourself occupied. We all need normalcy and freedom but I think it will be with the terms and conditions this time. Things will not be the same! I’m sure lots will change in our lives after the pandemic ends,” says ‘LOC: Kargil’ actor.

The suave actor was last in Lucknow to promote his theatrical release ‘Guns of Banaras’ which was extensively shot in Varanasi. “Shooting in majestic Varanasi and putting up there was an interesting and memorable experience for me. I miss the UP cities as they are different places all together.”

Nathh and his team plans to bring his film on the digital space soon. “OTT is the place to be and soon I will not only bring ‘GoB’ on it but as and when the lockdown gets over, I will start taking up offers for web series. Last year, I denied a few series including a pivotal role in recently streamed ‘Special Ops’ as I was shooting for my film in the same period. It was a great role and has shaped up really well in the series.”

He is happy that his father Rikku Rakesh Nath, a producer, asked all his family including his sisters and their families to shift in together as the lockdown was announced.

“My father thought it was a time when the entire family should to be together and takes care of each other. My sisters are asking care of kitchen and we are getting delicious home made food to eat. But I feel worrisome for many out there who are without food. My team and family are doing our bit too hope it reaches out to deserving.”

top news
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news