Freedom will come with terms & conditions this time!

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 17:57 IST

Actor Karann Nathh is making most of quarantined time in keeping himself fit and watching all films that he missed of late. “You can pass the time and find things to keep yourself occupied. We all need normalcy and freedom but I think it will be with the terms and conditions this time. Things will not be the same! I’m sure lots will change in our lives after the pandemic ends,” says ‘LOC: Kargil’ actor.

The suave actor was last in Lucknow to promote his theatrical release ‘Guns of Banaras’ which was extensively shot in Varanasi. “Shooting in majestic Varanasi and putting up there was an interesting and memorable experience for me. I miss the UP cities as they are different places all together.”

Nathh and his team plans to bring his film on the digital space soon. “OTT is the place to be and soon I will not only bring ‘GoB’ on it but as and when the lockdown gets over, I will start taking up offers for web series. Last year, I denied a few series including a pivotal role in recently streamed ‘Special Ops’ as I was shooting for my film in the same period. It was a great role and has shaped up really well in the series.”

He is happy that his father Rikku Rakesh Nath, a producer, asked all his family including his sisters and their families to shift in together as the lockdown was announced.

“My father thought it was a time when the entire family should to be together and takes care of each other. My sisters are asking care of kitchen and we are getting delicious home made food to eat. But I feel worrisome for many out there who are without food. My team and family are doing our bit too hope it reaches out to deserving.”