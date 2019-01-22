Gadkari promised steamers on Yamuna, activists float paper boats to remind him

Activists demanding revival of Yamuna river in Agra floated paper boats to remind Union minister Nitin Gadkari of the promises he made in 2015 to have ships and steamers ferrying in the river.

The road transport and highways minister is visiting Agra on Wednesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for the Namami Gange project.

“On his previous visit to Agra, the minister had announced that Yamuna will be navigable for steamers and proper connectivity through river route would be in place,” said Brij Khandelwal, founder-convener of ‘River Connect’, a movement for revival of Yamuna in Agra.

“However, the promises remain unfulfilled. Therefore, the activists of River Connect gathered on the banks of river, and as a token of reminder, floated paper boats on the dried up riverbank,” he said.

“Citizens are still in doubt over the proposed Agra Barrage despite decades having gone by. The minister should ensure concrete measures to revive Yamuna and keep his promise,” Anand Rai of ‘India Rising’ said.

Gadkari had in 2015 ordered a study to check feasibility of waterway on the 143-year-old Agra Canal stretching from Delhi’s Okhla to Agra.

Water conservationist Rajendra Singh had lauded the proposal but said that authorities must find out a solution to maintain water level required for ferrying steamers.

